Rimersburg Woman Accused of Theft of Items Left in Shopping Cart at Area Store

MADISON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Charges have been filed against a Rimersburg woman who allegedly took several items a customer had paid for and left in a shopping cart at a local store.

Court documents indicate the Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 44-year-old Denise Louise Merryman.

According to a criminal complaint, on September 23, Trooper Knight, of Clarion-based State Police, was dispatched to a business on State Route 68 in Madison Township, Clarion County, to investigate a theft that reportedly occurred around 5:43 p.m. on September 22.

The store manager reported that a known customer had purchased 12 items from the store and put them into bags and into her cart. The customer pushed the cart to the front door and then did not retrieve the items from the cart and left the store.

The manager told Trooper Knight that another customer, identified as Denise Louise Merryman, then entered the store and purchased items, and while exiting the store, found the mislaid items in the cart. Merryman then reportedly exited the store with the mislaid items and made no effort to inform the store about them, according to the complaint.

The total value of the stolen property was $16.14, the complaint states.

The known customer returned to the store on the following day and related she did not have her items. The store then replaced the items that were stolen, making the store the victim in this case, according to the complaint.

Trooper Knight also reviewed video footage showing the above-described act, the complaint states.

The following charge was filed through Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office on October 9:

– Theft Property Lost Etc By Mistake

A preliminary arraignment is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on October 29, with Judge Miller presiding.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.