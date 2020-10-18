Say What?!: Virginia Man Wins His Second Cash 5 Lottery Jackpot in Two Years

FOREST, Va. – A Virginia man collected a $200,000 jackpot from the state lottery’s Cash 5 drawing just over a year after winning $100,000 from the same game.

The Virginia Lottery said Willie Harrison, of Forest, bought two identical tickets for the Sept. 28 Cash 5 day drawing at the Circle K in Blairs, and they matched the numbers from the drawing: 3-10-15-23-25.

