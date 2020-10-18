 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: The Korner Restaurant Is Offering Beef Tips Over Noodles on Sunday, Daily Specials, Seating Limited

Sunday, October 18, 2020 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

korner-w-logo_10112019
RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Korner Restaurant is offering Beef Tips Over Noodles as their special on Sunday, October 18. There are also daily specials and homemade soup throughout the week!

Due to restrictions, seating is very limited. To-go orders are always available. Just call to order.

The daily specials are as follows:

  • Sunday, October 18 – Beef Tips Over Noodles
  • Monday, October 19 – Chili Dogs
  • Tuesday, October 20 – Stuffed Meatballs or Liver and Onions
  • Wednesday, October 21 – Chicken Stir Fry, General Tso Chicken, Sweet and Sour Chicken with Fried Rice, 4 pc Chicken Dinner or Fish Sandwich
  • Thursday, October 22 – Spaghetti, Lasagna, Chicken Parmesan
  • Friday, October 23 – Fish
  • Saturday, October 24 – Cook’s Choice
  • Sunday, October 25 – Turkey Dinner

The menu is subject to change.

Quarts of soup are available for $5.00.

korner kr4

Be sure to check the Korner Restaurant’s Facebook Page for other specials and their menu.

korner-123951_12

Call in your to-go orders or delivery at 814-473-8250. Pick up your orders at their ice cream window.

Individuals can also place an order at the ice cream window.

Deliveries can be made in Sligo, Rimersburg, and as far as Squirrel Hill Road and Smithland Road pull off, towards Newbie.

There is a $10.00 minimum for delivery.

Hours for to-go and delivery are:

Monday through Saturday: 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Sunday: 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Don’t forget about dessert!

Fresh Homemade pies and desserts are baked daily.

korner kr3

korner-3-dessert

Korner Restaurant is located at 626 Lawsonham Road, Rimersburg, PA 16248.

korner-restaurant-logo


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.