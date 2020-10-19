Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Beth Saylor’s Apple Crisp

Join Beth Saylor in making a delicious fall dessert!

Ingredients

6-8 large apples, sliced and peeled

1 cup flour



1 cup sugar1 cup brown sugar, packed1 cup rolled oats1 cup butter1 1/2 tsp. cinnamon1/2 tsp. nutmeg

Directions

-Place apples in a 9 x 13 greased pan. Mix remaining ingredients until crumbly (be sure not to overmix). Once combined, sprinkle of the top of the apples.

-Bake for 40 to 50 minutes at 350 degrees or until golden and bubbly.

-Beth recommends serving this scrumptious apple crisp with ice cream! Enjoy!

