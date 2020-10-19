 

Woman LifeFlighted from Porter Township Crash

Monday, October 19, 2020 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

lf-newPORTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Templeton woman was LifeFlighted to a Pittsburgh hospital following a crash that occurred in Porter Township on Friday evening.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 6:47 p.m. on October 16, on State Route 861, just west of Brown Road, in Porter Township, Clarion County.

Police say 26-year-old Cassandra I. Smith, of Templeton, was operating a 2006 Hyundai Sonata, traveling west on State Route 861, when the vehicle crossed over the double yellow line into the opposing lane, then crossed the fog line and struck a guard rail on the south side of the roadway. The vehicle then struck a tree, rebounded counterclockwise into the eastern lane of travel, and came to a final rest facing west.

Smith suffered suspected serious injuries and was airlifted to UPMC Presbyterian by LifeFlight.

She was not using a seat belt.

She has been charged with a traffic violation.


