Monday, October 19, 2020 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Showers, mainly after 8am. High near 56. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight – Showers. Low around 50. South wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday – A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 58. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night – A slight chance of sprinkles before 2am, then a slight chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday – A chance of showers, mainly after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Friday Night – A chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 56.


