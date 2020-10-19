Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Chester

This week’s Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week sponsored by the Clarion Federal Credit Union: Chester.

Chester is a three-year-old male mixed-breed dog.

He is neutered and vaccinations are up-to-date.

For more information on Chester, visit Tri-County Animal Rescue Center website here, call 814-918-2032, or email contactus@tricounty-arc.org.

