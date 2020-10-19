Clarion Man Charged With Breaking into Apartment, Stealing Safe Due in Court Tomorrow

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion man is facing a hearing tomorrow on charges for allegedly breaking into a victim’s apartment and stealing a safe that contained money and medical marijuana.

Court documents indicate 42-year-old Kenneth Wayne Rudolph is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, October 20.

He faces the following charges:

– Burglary – Overnight Accommodation, No Person Present, Felony 1



– Criminal Trespass-Enter Structure, Felony 3– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Felony 3– Receiving Stolen Property, Felony 3

He is currently lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $50,000.00 monetary bail.

The charges stem from a break-in that allegedly occurred in Clarion Borough in late May.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, Clarion Borough Police initiated an investigation into a report of a break-in at an apartment on Leatherwood Drive on May 24.

The victim reported he left his apartment around 5:00 p.m. and returned around 11:30 p.m. to find a hammer leaning against his door. He then discovered it appeared that someone pried his front door open with the hammer.

The victim told police he went inside and then found a black safe was missing from his bedroom closet. The victim reported he had approximately $2,000.00 in the safe along with important documents.

The complaint notes the victim specifically stated his apartment had been locked. He also noted the money stolen was mostly comprised of $100 bills with some $20 bills and stated that the safe also contained his medical marijuana.

According to the complaint, on September 25, a known witness was being interviewed in relation to another incident when the witness provided information about Kenneth Wayne Rudolph stealing a safe from the victim that contained money and two bags of marijuana.

The complaint notes Chief William Peck, of the Clarion Borough Police, then verified that the victim had reported a burglary regarding a safe containing money that had been stolen.

On September 30, police interviewed a known female who reported that on May 24, between 10:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m., Rudolph came to her apartment and was banging on the front door.

The woman told police that Rudolph continued to knock on her door for approximately 20 to 30 minutes when she finally let him in. She reported when she let him in, he was carrying a black safe, a red and black crowbar, and a hammer. She stated that Rudolph then went into her bedroom and opened the safe using the crowbar and the hammer, then walked back out with the open safe.

According to the complaint, the woman said she saw the safe contained money and two bags of marijuana. She stated that Rudolph told her he “did a lick” and stole the safe from the victim. She also reported Rudolph made her count the money, which she said totaled “$1,900 and some change, close to $2,000.”

The woman stated Rudolph was nervous that he committed the crime and wanted to stay at a motel. She then drove him to a motel in Monroe Township, where he paid for a room for the night, taking the safe, the money, and the marijuana with them.

On September 30, police went to the motel and verified Rudolph did obtain a room around 11:02 p.m. on May 24. Police also received information that Rudolph is no longer permitted to stay at the hotel because of smoking marijuana in the room, according to the complaint.

The woman also told police that after they checked out on May 25, Rudolph made her throw the safe in a dumpster on a back street in Clarion Borough, somewhere around the area of Greenville Avenue.

Police served a search warrant at Rudolph’s Leatherwood Drive residence on September 30, during which they found a red and black crowbar.

Rudolph was then interviewed on October 2.

According to the complaint, Rudolph denied breaking into the victim’s apartment and taking the safe but did admit to being at the known woman’s apartment between 9:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. on May 24. He also denied having a safe, hammer, or crowbar with him at the woman’s apartment and said it was the known woman’s idea to get a hotel room that night. He also told police it was the woman who was smoking marijuana in the hotel room and that the crowbar found in his apartment did not belong to him. He stated that the last time he saw the crowbar, it was at the woman’s apartment.

Rudolph told police he believed that someone was “setting him up” to make it look like he broke into the apartment, the complaint notes.

Rudolph was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 10:50 a.m. on Tuesday, October 13.

Charges against Rudolph related to a previous case where he is accused of rape, assault, and bigamy were held for court in September. That case is continuing to make its way through the court system.

