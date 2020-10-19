 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Clarion Rotary Learns About the Local 105th Regiment Wildcats in Gettysburg by Local Historian Ken Burkett

Monday, October 19, 2020 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Ken-Burkett-and-Clarion-Rotary-President-Phil-FreseCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion Rotary Club hosted Jefferson County History Center Executive Director Ken Burkett to learn about the decorated Union Army’s 105th Regiment better known as The Wildcats.

(Article and photos by Matt Lerch.)

Burkett has also disseminated his wealth of local knowledge to Clarion Rotary most recently discussing the pre-historic petroglyphs discovered in the Allegheny River at Parker, PA.

This lecture focused on the tremendous sacrifice of local residents to advance the Union cause. 2040 men served with the 105th Regiment during the length of the Civil War. The regiment participated in 28 engagements which lands the group as one of the most battle-tested in the Union Army.

Wildcats advance in Gettysburg.

Wildcats advance in Gettysburg.

The 105th was not only known as the Wildcats but also “The Hard Luck Regiment” due to the extreme number of causalities not only by soldiers but officers too. An extraordinary number of casualties, 1298, consisted of 64% of the regiment.

Gettysburg Monument to the 105th Wildcats.

Gettysburg Monument to the 105th Wildcats.

Limestone native Colonel Calvin Craig was wounded five times in five different battles within a two year period, eventually dying of his wounds on August 17, 1864. The Clarion County Historical Society has his field desk with all of its contents still intact.

Colonel Calvin Craig Wildcats 105 Regiment.

Colonel Calvin Craig Wildcats 105 Regiment.

Much can be learned about this brave group of men that the surrounding counties offered to the Union.

The Jefferson County History Center is open Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is located on Main Street Brookville. You can also visit their website at jchconline.org.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.