Clarion Rotary Learns About the Local 105th Regiment Wildcats in Gettysburg by Local Historian Ken Burkett

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion Rotary Club hosted Jefferson County History Center Executive Director Ken Burkett to learn about the decorated Union Army’s 105th Regiment better known as The Wildcats.

(Article and photos by Matt Lerch.)

Burkett has also disseminated his wealth of local knowledge to Clarion Rotary most recently discussing the pre-historic petroglyphs discovered in the Allegheny River at Parker, PA.

This lecture focused on the tremendous sacrifice of local residents to advance the Union cause. 2040 men served with the 105th Regiment during the length of the Civil War. The regiment participated in 28 engagements which lands the group as one of the most battle-tested in the Union Army.

The 105th was not only known as the Wildcats but also “The Hard Luck Regiment” due to the extreme number of causalities not only by soldiers but officers too. An extraordinary number of casualties, 1298, consisted of 64% of the regiment.

Limestone native Colonel Calvin Craig was wounded five times in five different battles within a two year period, eventually dying of his wounds on August 17, 1864. The Clarion County Historical Society has his field desk with all of its contents still intact.

Much can be learned about this brave group of men that the surrounding counties offered to the Union.

The Jefferson County History Center is open Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is located on Main Street Brookville. You can also visit their website at jchconline.org.

