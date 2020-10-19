Cousin Basils Open Today for Business

CLARINGTON, Pa. (EYT) – Cousin Basils is open for business today, Monday, October 19.

The restaurant was temporarily closed on Sunday, October 18, as a precaution due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19.

Cousin Basils’ owner Jason Conley told exploreClarion.com, “We spent yesterday deep cleaning and disinfecting the restaurant. It’s business as usual today.”

Extra attention was also given to high-touch areas, as well.

According to Conley, the employee who tested positive for coronavirus is quarantining at this time.

“This employee has not worked on the premises for days prior to testing positive and has not been on the premises since testing positive, either,” Conley added.

As of Monday, October 19, the restaurant had no other confirmed cases of COVID-19 within its establishment.

“Safety of my employees is my primary concern,” Conley said. “So, I am reminding all customers to wear their masks when they enter the restaurant and when they leave their tables.”

Burger Monday at Cousin Basils

It’s Burger Monday at Cousin Basils. Stop in for one of their customized burgers!

The restaurant also has a wide variety of lunch and dinner specials available. See the menu below.

The restaurant serves food until 9:00 p.m.

Cousin Basils is located at 10638 Route 36, Clarington, Pa.

For additional information, please visit their Facebook page.

Here’s a look at Cousin Basils’ menu:

