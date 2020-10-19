Ernest S. “Mike” Geer Jr. 76, of Creek Hollow Ridge, Brookville, PA, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at the Penn Highlands Hospital in DuBois, PA, following a brief illness.

He was born on Thursday, June 1, 1944, in Philipsburg, PA, the son of Ernest S. Geer Sr. and Eva Jean Dias Carroll. On August 24, 1963 he married the love of his life, Rosella G. Kunselman, in Brookville, PA. She survives.

Ernest attended the Brookville Area High School, and later graduated from Vale Technical Institute in Blairsville, PA with a degree in mechanics. He loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and camping, but most of all he loved and cherished spending time with his family. Ernest will always be remembered for his joking manner, a willingness to help his friends and neighbors alike, his strong work ethic, and his ability to repair just about anything. He loved a job well done, a value he instilled in all of his children. Ernest never forgot a face, and couldn’t leave the house without running into someone he knew, often carrying on a conversation for hours.

He is survived by his wife; three daughters, Cheri Ochs (husband Matthew) of Lucinda, PA, Melissa Gilbert (husband Dean) of Sigel, PA, and Vicki Geer (fiancé Richard Kerr) of Baden, PA, and a son, Jason Geer (wife Jeanie) of Brookville, PA; sisters, Betty Hays (husband Jack) of Brookville, PA, Linda Shaffer of Waterloo, NY, and Brenda Geer of Sigel, PA; a brother, Robert A. Geer (wife Elizabeth); half-brother Delbert Geer of Knox Dale, PA, as well as seven grandchildren, Daniel, Jessica, Ashley, Dylan, Hannah, Ryan, and Alec; and five great-grandchildren. Numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive.

Ernest was preceded in death by his parents, his brother and best friend Kenneth “Butch” Geer, his beloved grandson Ryan, and a half-sister, Connie Anderson.

As requested by the family, a memorial celebration of Ernest’s life will be held at a future date. If anyone would like to make a memorial donation in Ernest’s name, his family would like to suggest either Hunt of a Lifetime, PO Box 241, Harborcreek, PA 16421, or the American Heart Association, 185 Hospital Dr., Warren, PA 16365.

Arrangements are under the care of the Peterson Funeral Home, 153 Jefferson St. Brookville, PA 15825.

