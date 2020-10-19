 

Gov. Wolf, Dr. Levine to Provide Update on COVID-19 in Pa. Today

Monday, October 19, 2020 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Wolf-LevineHARRISBURG, Pa. – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine are expected to provide an update on the coronavirus pandemic in Pennsylvania early Monday afternoon.

According to a press release, Wolf and Levine will discuss COVID-19 in the commonwealth and provide an update on the Early Warning Monitoring Dashboard.

They will also be encouraging Pennsylvanians to stay vigilant and continue taking precautions to keep themselves safe, including social distancing and wearing masks.

The announcement comes following Saturday’s official state case counts reporting 1,857 new COVID-19 cases, the second-highest daily total since the beginning of pandemic, just days after officials said the commonwealth was seeing a “fall resurgence” of the coronavirus.

The numbers announced Saturday by the state health department are the highest since April 9, when 1,989 cases were reported.

The most recent cases bring the statewide total to nearly 181,000, with nine new deaths also reported, bringing the total number of deaths associated with the virus to 8,466.


