Hearing for Man Accused of Throwing Rocks at Vehicles in Shippenville, Injuring Woman Set for Tomorrow

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – An area man is facing a hearing tomorrow on charges from an incident where he allegedly threw rocks at passing vehicles in Shippenville, causing one woman to be injured by broken glass.

Court documents indicate 29-year-old Kenneth Duane Beck, of Seminole, is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter at 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, October 20, on the following charges:

– Propel Missile Into Occupied Vehicles, Misdemeanor 1

– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2



– Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Misdemeanor 2– Disorder Conduct Hazardous/Physical Offense, Summary– Public Drunkenness And Similar Misconduct, Summary

He is currently lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $10,000.00 monetary bail.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred late last month in Shippenville Borough, Clarion County.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 11:48 p.m. on September 26, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the area of Main Street in Shippenville Borough for a report of a shirtless man throwing rocks at passing vehicles.

The man was reported by a known victim whose 2017 Dodge RAM truck was damaged as a result of a thrown rock. The vehicle sustained a broken window, chipped paint, and a large dent to the passenger side. A second victim seated in the front passenger seat of the vehicle suffered a small abrasion to her hand from the broken glass, according to the complaint.

Police arrived at the scene around 11:53 p.m.

According to the complaint, they immediately observed a shirtless man sitting on the side of Main Street, winding up to throw an object at the patrol vehicle. The man then realized who the troopers were, dropped the object, and began running east on the sidewalk along Main Street. He was then ordered to stop and did so after a short foot pursuit.

The man then identified himself as Kenneth Duane Beck.

Beck displayed signs of impairment and had a strong smell of alcohol coming from his person, the complaint notes.

A large cement slab was observed on Main Street that was approximately one foot by one foot by three inches, and several other small rocks and chunks of cement were found in the area, according to the complaint.

Beck was then taken into custody.

The complaint notes that he was subsequently found to be on probation and was placed in the Clarion County Jail.

Beck was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter at 10:45 a.m. on October 6.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.