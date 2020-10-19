Local Woman Injured in Suspected DUI Crash

PRESIDENT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a Tionesta woman was injured in a suspected DUI crash on State Route 62 on Friday evening.

According to Franklin-based State Police, the accident happened around 6:52 p.m. on Friday, October 16, on Route 62, just west of McPherson Road, in President Township, Venango County.

Police say 30-year-old Abbey L. Wamboldt, of Tionesta, was operating a 2001 Jeep, traveling north on Route 62, attempting to negotiate a right curve, when she crossed over the center line, for an unknown reason, and traveled off the left side of the road.

According to police, the vehicle then struck an embankment with its front end before coming to a final rest in a ditch.

Wamboldt suffered injuries of unknown severity and was transported to UPMC Northwest by Community Ambulance Service.

She was using a seat belt.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage to the front end and was towed from the scene by Munich’s Towing.

President Volunteer Fire Department also assisted at the scene.

According to police, DUI and related traffic charges are pending the results of lab tests.

