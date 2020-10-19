Mary E. Ziegler, 73, of Oil City, died peacefully Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Born October 6, 1947, in Oil City, she was a daughter of the late John and Elizabeth Cherry Firster.

After graduating from Oil City High School in 1966 Mary worked as a nurse’s aide for several years before working for Vantage Home Medical for 20 years as a medical equipment sales consultant.

During her working years, she also taught medical terminology and coding classes at vo-tech, and was an EMT for Cornplanter Township, certified for the medivac helicopter.

Mary was a member of the AACA Car Club in Titusville and cherished her time volunteering for VARHA.

Mrs. Ziegler was a member of the Hasson Heights Community Church.

She was previously married to the late Orville E. Stadler II.

While camping at Kibby’s Island, she met her husband, Kenneth L. Ziegler. They were married for 42 years before his passing in 2019.

Together with Ken, they developed a blended family with her two sons, Orville “Ed” Stadler III and his wife Rita of Rogers, AR, and John Stadler of Oil City; and two step-children, Jeffrey Ziegler and his wife Raeshel of Beaver, and Cynthia Schwab and her husband Doug of Gibsonia.

Mary and Ken also had six granddaughters, Karie Stadler, Chelsey Stoner, Katrina Schwab, Lauren Schwab, Haley Ziegler, and Cassidy Ziegler; a grandson, John Stoner; and a great-granddaughter, Lynix Stoner.

Also surviving are a brother, James Firster and his wife Donna of Oil City; a sister-in-law, Mary Ann Firster; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Harold “Butch” Firster and an infant sister.

A private visitation was held by the family.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial funeral service will be held at a later date.

Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.

To leave a special message, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.