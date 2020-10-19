Neva Diane Slike Fleming, age 67, of Clarion, passed away peacefully on October 18, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born on November 6, 1952, in Grove City to the late John Henry and Phyllis D. (Glosser) Slike.

Neva went to Immaculate Conception School then to Clarion Area High school. She graduated in 1971 then furthered her education at Orra Jean Beauty Academy in Erie. Upon completion of Beauty school, Neva worked at La Sherelle Salon, until she opened her beauty salon on Madison Street in Clarion in 1976. Neva owned and operated her salon for 44 years.

In July 1978, she married her husband Dan, after dating for 10 years. They enjoyed a life long love and companionship enjoying vacations, motorcycling, camping, side by side rides and of course the pugs.

Neva is survived by her husband, Dan Fleming of 42 years; four brothers, Richard (Susan) Slike of Shippenville, Barry (Carla) Slike of Boalsburg, Kevin Slike of Clarion, and Vance (Tammy) Slike of Shippenville; one sister, Vanessa Kriebel of Shippenville. She is also survived by aunts, Rose Slike Lauer of Houston, Jenny Selker of Erie, and Vicky Ferringer of Knox, in addition to numerous nieces, nephews, and many close friends.

Neva was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Lori Jean; and brother, Jack Slike. She will be sadly missed by her family, friends, and clients. The family would like to especially thank friends and family for their support during this difficult time.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home & Crematory in Clarion.

As per family wishes there will be no visitation and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Friends and family may send online condolences, memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

