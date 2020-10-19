Pa. Dept. of Health: Four New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Clarion County

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., October 19, that there were 1,103 new cases, in addition to 1,269 new cases reported on Sunday, October 18 for a two-day total of 2,372 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 183,315.

Allegheny is reporting an increase of 100 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between October 12 and October 18 is 233,298 with 6,870 positive cases. There were 28,821 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., October 17 and 22,977 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., October 18.

There were 26 new deaths reported Sunday, October 11, and 8 new deaths reported for Monday, October 19 for a total of 8,500 deaths attributed to COVID-19. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 2,143,966 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 1,719 cases who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 648 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, October 19, 80% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

10/19/20 – 1,103

10/18/20 – 1,269

10/17/20 – 1,857

10/16/20 – 1,566

10/15/20 – 1,598

10/14/20 – 1,276

10/13/20 – 1,342



LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 568 6 574 19 Butler 1388 30 1418 27 Clarion 177 4 181 3 Clearfield 389 4 393 7 Crawford 379 13 392 3 Elk 102 9 111 2 Forest 18 0 18 1 Indiana 939 15 954 14 Jefferson 143 1 144 3 McKean 93 6 99 2 Mercer 882 12 894 25 Venango 161 12 173 1 Warren 59 0 59 1

