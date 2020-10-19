 

Pa. Dept. of Health: Four New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Clarion County

Monday, October 19, 2020 @ 12:10 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

covid-19-5048236_1280HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., October 19, that there were 1,103 new cases, in addition to 1,269 new cases reported on Sunday, October 18 for a two-day total of 2,372 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 183,315.

Allegheny is reporting an increase of 100 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between October 12 and October 18 is 233,298 with 6,870 positive cases. There were 28,821 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., October 17 and 22,977 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., October 18.

There were 26 new deaths reported Sunday, October 11, and 8 new deaths reported for Monday, October 19 for a total of 8,500 deaths attributed to COVID-19. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 2,143,966 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 1,719 cases who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 648 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, October 19, 80% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

10/19/20 – 1,103
10/18/20 – 1,269
10/17/20 – 1,857
10/16/20 – 1,566
10/15/20 – 1,598
10/14/20 – 1,276
10/13/20 – 1,342

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths
Armstrong  568 6 574 19
Butler  1388 30 1418 27
Clarion 177 4 181 3
Clearfield  389 4 393 7
Crawford  379 13 392 3
Elk 102 9 111 2
Forest  18 0 18 1
Indiana  939 15 954 14
Jefferson  143 1 144 3
McKean  93 6 99 2
Mercer  882 12 894 25
Venango  161 12 173 1
Warren  59 0 59 1

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives
Adams 1017 17749
Allegheny 14174 196620
Armstrong 574 8135
Beaver 2152 23013
Bedford 338 5131
Berks 8377 58650
Blair 1034 19990
Bradford 482 9479
Bucks 9637 109862
Butler 1418 25514
Cambria 889 26408
Cameron 8 501
Carbon 547 10530
Centre 3719 33792
Chester 7620 94418
Clarion 181 3760
Clearfield 393 8924
Clinton 241 4822
Columbia 1023 9234
Crawford 392 9581
Cumberland 2254 35463
Dauphin 4416 50938
Delaware 12604 123370
Elk 111 2817
Erie 1879 31784
Fayette 930 17781
Forest 18 878
Franklin 2003 23736
Fulton 63 1464
Greene 214 4938
Huntingdon 710 7347
Indiana 954 10586
Jefferson 144 3909
Juniata 213 2735
Lackawanna 3314 35942
Lancaster 8974 90429
Lawrence 723 8721
Lebanon 2607 22724
Lehigh 6149 67398
Luzerne 4748 51868
Lycoming 888 15261
McKean 99 4930
Mercer 894 13354
Mifflin 321 7620
Monroe 1938 25353
Montgomery 13176 166285
Montour 276 8192
Northampton 5062 61764
Northumberland 1346 13089
Perry 325 4834
Philadelphia 35773 312943
Pike 613 7441
Potter 41 1291
Schuylkill 1632 22282
Snyder 446 4392
Somerset 325 11785
Sullivan 16 733
Susquehanna 372 5210
Tioga 150 4131
Union 646 15797
Venango 173 5425
Warren 59 3885
Washington 1675 28357
Wayne 279 7233
Westmoreland 3550 48722
Wyoming 100 3188
York 5896 69528

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

  • Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;
  • Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;
  • Nearly 5% are ages 13-18;
  • Nearly 14% are ages 19-24;
  • Nearly 36% are ages 25-49;
  • Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and
  • Approximately 21% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+.

The following regions have seen significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in October:

  • SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 13 percent of cases so far in October;
  • SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases so far in October;
  • NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 20 percent of cases so far in October;
  • NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 19 percent of cases so far in October;
  • NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 33 percent of cases so far in October; and
  • SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 10 percent of cases so far in October.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 24,663 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,389 cases among employees, for a total of 30,052 at 1,025 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,609 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 11,697 of the total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

