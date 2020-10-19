Pa. Dept. of Health: Four New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Clarion County
HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., October 19, that there were 1,103 new cases, in addition to 1,269 new cases reported on Sunday, October 18 for a two-day total of 2,372 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 183,315.
Allegheny is reporting an increase of 100 cases.
The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between October 12 and October 18 is 233,298 with 6,870 positive cases. There were 28,821 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., October 17 and 22,977 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., October 18.
There were 26 new deaths reported Sunday, October 11, and 8 new deaths reported for Monday, October 19 for a total of 8,500 deaths attributed to COVID-19. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.
There are 2,143,966 patients who have tested negative to date.
There are 1,719 cases who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 648 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.
The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, October 19, 80% of the patients have recovered.
New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days
10/19/20 – 1,103
10/18/20 – 1,269
10/17/20 – 1,857
10/16/20 – 1,566
10/15/20 – 1,598
10/14/20 – 1,276
10/13/20 – 1,342
LOCAL REGION
|County
|Previous Total
|New Cases
|Total Cases
|Deaths
|Armstrong
|568
|6
|574
|19
|Butler
|1388
|30
|1418
|27
|Clarion
|177
|4
|181
|3
|Clearfield
|389
|4
|393
|7
|Crawford
|379
|13
|392
|3
|Elk
|102
|9
|111
|2
|Forest
|18
|0
|18
|1
|Indiana
|939
|15
|954
|14
|Jefferson
|143
|1
|144
|3
|McKean
|93
|6
|99
|2
|Mercer
|882
|12
|894
|25
|Venango
|161
|12
|173
|1
|Warren
|59
|0
|59
|1
County Case Counts to Date
|County
|Total Cases
|Negatives
|Adams
|1017
|17749
|Allegheny
|14174
|196620
|Armstrong
|574
|8135
|Beaver
|2152
|23013
|Bedford
|338
|5131
|Berks
|8377
|58650
|Blair
|1034
|19990
|Bradford
|482
|9479
|Bucks
|9637
|109862
|Butler
|1418
|25514
|Cambria
|889
|26408
|Cameron
|8
|501
|Carbon
|547
|10530
|Centre
|3719
|33792
|Chester
|7620
|94418
|Clarion
|181
|3760
|Clearfield
|393
|8924
|Clinton
|241
|4822
|Columbia
|1023
|9234
|Crawford
|392
|9581
|Cumberland
|2254
|35463
|Dauphin
|4416
|50938
|Delaware
|12604
|123370
|Elk
|111
|2817
|Erie
|1879
|31784
|Fayette
|930
|17781
|Forest
|18
|878
|Franklin
|2003
|23736
|Fulton
|63
|1464
|Greene
|214
|4938
|Huntingdon
|710
|7347
|Indiana
|954
|10586
|Jefferson
|144
|3909
|Juniata
|213
|2735
|Lackawanna
|3314
|35942
|Lancaster
|8974
|90429
|Lawrence
|723
|8721
|Lebanon
|2607
|22724
|Lehigh
|6149
|67398
|Luzerne
|4748
|51868
|Lycoming
|888
|15261
|McKean
|99
|4930
|Mercer
|894
|13354
|Mifflin
|321
|7620
|Monroe
|1938
|25353
|Montgomery
|13176
|166285
|Montour
|276
|8192
|Northampton
|5062
|61764
|Northumberland
|1346
|13089
|Perry
|325
|4834
|Philadelphia
|35773
|312943
|Pike
|613
|7441
|Potter
|41
|1291
|Schuylkill
|1632
|22282
|Snyder
|446
|4392
|Somerset
|325
|11785
|Sullivan
|16
|733
|Susquehanna
|372
|5210
|Tioga
|150
|4131
|Union
|646
|15797
|Venango
|173
|5425
|Warren
|59
|3885
|Washington
|1675
|28357
|Wayne
|279
|7233
|Westmoreland
|3550
|48722
|Wyoming
|100
|3188
|York
|5896
|69528
County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.
Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
- Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;
- Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;
- Nearly 5% are ages 13-18;
- Nearly 14% are ages 19-24;
- Nearly 36% are ages 25-49;
- Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and
- Approximately 21% are ages 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.
The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+.
The following regions have seen significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in October:
- SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 13 percent of cases so far in October;
- SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases so far in October;
- NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 20 percent of cases so far in October;
- NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 19 percent of cases so far in October;
- NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 33 percent of cases so far in October; and
- SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 10 percent of cases so far in October.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 24,663 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,389 cases among employees, for a total of 30,052 at 1,025 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,609 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.
Approximately 11,697 of the total cases are in health care workers.
For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.
Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.
