Pauline E. Hogue, 88, of Tippery Road, Seneca, died at 5:20 p.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Born at home in Seneca, on November 9, 1931, she was a daughter of the late Charles E. and Grace Croop Hogue.

Pauline was a long time member of Heckathorn United Methodist Church.

She enjoyed taking bus trips, camping, watching Westerns, and every Monday and Tuesday, on the edge of her couch, cheering on the professional wrestlers on TV.

Pauline played cards in a social card club, was part of the Blue Indians Club in Pittsburgh, and was a member of the Red Hats Society.

She is survived by a brother, Wayne Hogue and wife Sue of Seneca, a sister, Kathy Johnson and husband Mike of Venus, and a sister-in-law, Trudy Hogue of Venus.

Also surviving are several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and Pauline was even more blessed to have great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.

In addition to her parents, preceding Pauline in death are her three siblings, Richard Hogue, Carol McCartney and her husband Donald, and Gary Hogue.

Friends and family may pay their respects during visitation on Monday, October 19, 2020, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Morrison Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be held the following day on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Morrison Funeral Home with the Rev. Deborah Ackley-Killian, Pastor of Heckathorn United Methodist Church officiating.

Interment will be in Heckathorn Cemetery.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Heckathorn United Methodist Church, St. Jude Hospital, or to the Shriners.

To leave the family a special message, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.

