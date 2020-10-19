Police Investigating Theft of Biden Campaign Sign in Emlenton

SCRUBGRASS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are seeking information on the theft of a campaign sign in Emlenton.

On October 15, Franklin-based State Police initiated an investigation into a stolen presidential election sign.

The sign is described as a 4-foot by 8-foot Joe Biden campaign sign (as pictured above) belonging to the Venango County Democrats.

Police say the theft occurred on September 26 at the intersection of State Route 208 and State Route 38 in Emlenton Borough.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact PSP Franklin at 814-676-6596.

