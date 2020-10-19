 

Six-Year-Old Child Flown to Pittsburgh Hospital After Being Hit by Vehicle in Cranberry Township

Monday, October 19, 2020 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

STAT MedEvacCRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A six-year-old child was airlifted to Children’s Hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Cranberry Township on Saturday morning.

According to Franklin-based State Police, a pedestrian-involved accident occurred on Horsecreek Road, Cranberry Township, Venango County, around 11:39 a.m. on Saturday, October 17.

Police say 64-year-old Manuel L. Dickens, of Oil City, was operating a 2015 Chevrolet CK 1500, traveling north on Horsecreek Road when a six-year-old child ran into the roadway.

Dickens was unable to avoid a collision and struck the child, according to police.

The child was transported from the scene by Community Ambulance Service, then flown to Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh due to a head injury.

Police say the child sustained moderate injuries and is currently in stable condition.

Seneca Volunteer Fire Department also assisted at the scene.


