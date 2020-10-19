Six-Year-Old Child Flown to Pittsburgh Hospital After Being Hit by Vehicle in Cranberry Township

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A six-year-old child was airlifted to Children’s Hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Cranberry Township on Saturday morning.

According to Franklin-based State Police, a pedestrian-involved accident occurred on Horsecreek Road, Cranberry Township, Venango County, around 11:39 a.m. on Saturday, October 17.

Police say 64-year-old Manuel L. Dickens, of Oil City, was operating a 2015 Chevrolet CK 1500, traveling north on Horsecreek Road when a six-year-old child ran into the roadway.

Dickens was unable to avoid a collision and struck the child, according to police.

The child was transported from the scene by Community Ambulance Service, then flown to Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh due to a head injury.

Police say the child sustained moderate injuries and is currently in stable condition.

Seneca Volunteer Fire Department also assisted at the scene.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.