‘Soul of the Nation’ Bus Visits Cook Forest With Shapiro, Ahmad & Stromyer

COOKSBURG, Pa.(EYT) – The “Soul of the Nation” Bus Tour for rural Pennsylvania arrived on Saturday, October 17, in Clarion County, bringing Attorney General Josh Shapiro, Auditor General Candidate Nina Ahmad, and State Senator Candidate Shelbie Stromyer.

The tour’s goal is to emphasize the critical role rural voters play in deciding the next president and encourage supporters to make a plan to vote. The tour is also highlighting vote-by-mail drop boxes across Pennsylvania and distributing campaign gear.

Other campaign rally stops in the region included Indiana, Clearfield, Clarion, and Erie.

Candidates attending the event included Shelby Stromyer, PA 21st District Senatorial Candidate; Nina Ahmad, Pennsylvania Auditor General Candidate; and Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

Shapiro has been the Commonwealth’s top lawyer and chief law enforcement officer for the past four years. He has been a fierce advocate, serving Pennsylvanians in divisions for fair labor, consumer financial protection, and civil rights.

His most ambitious work was taking on the Catholic Church, leading a grand jury investigation in clergy sexual abuse that identified more than 300 predator priests. The massive report prompted similar investigations across the country and changed the law on the statute of limitations for complaints.

Shapiro, who lives in eastern Pennsylvania, told the crowd how Clarion helped launch his first attorney general campaign. He explained that he wanted to gain more information about western Pennsylvania and their needs before he decided to run. He was able to talk with local leaders such as Bill and Judy Miller at the Clarion House when he considered running for Attorney General.

Nina Ahmad is a molecular biologist and small business owner in the Philadelphia area. Nina led a fight against the Philadelphia District Attorney’s office when it refused to fire three prosecutors who had emailed degrading pornographic images. She has led efforts to fight workplace discrimination and harassment that economically undermine women and people of color. On the board of the Philadelphia Foundation, she has helped raise millions of dollars for local nonprofits that improve the quality of life for working and poor families.

Shelby Stromyer is a retired Registered Nurse with 30 years’ experience working in the areas of ER, Oncology, Med-Surg, and MHMR. In 2018, she started as a volunteer nurse advocate with Nurses of Pa, lobbying for safe patient ratios in hospitals and nursing homes. As a lobbyist for patient safety, Stromyer was inspired to fight for others.

“I was pleased to see candidates from across to state come to rural Pennsylvania during COVID-19.” Clarion County Democrats Chairman Joe Billotte said.

