SPONSORED: Hurry In to Redbank Chevrolet to See Their First 2021 Chevrolet TrailBoss!
Monday, October 19, 2020 @ 01:10 AM
NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – Hurry in to Redbank Chevrolet to see their first 2021 Chevrolet TrailBoss Silverado Crew Cab Custom. Now with opening center armrest console lid!
Jody Britton and Ben Kundick Jr. say: “This one won’t hang around long, so hurry in today!”
Call 814-275-2410 for more information.
To see Redbank Chevrolet’s full line of new and pre-owned vehicles, visit their site at https://www.redbankchevrolet.com/.
Redbank Chevrolet is located at 500 Broad Street in New Bethlehem, Pa.
“Stop in at Redbank Chevrolet … and if you don’t see us today, we’ll still be here tomorrow!”
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.