SPONSORED: Two-Week Intro of Dance for 7-12 Year Olds for Only $29.99 at Clarion Center for the Arts

CLARION, Pa. – At Clarion Center for the Arts, their goal is to make a difference by helping students develop Compassion, Confidence, and Creativity.
They just so happen to use Dance, Music, Theatre, and Circus to accomplish that.
Students ages seven to 12 who are interested in Dance can get started in a 2-week Intro Program for only $29.99! Participating students will get the full CCA experience from November 2nd to 13th, including complimentary dance shoes. At the end of the two-weeks, you and your child can decide if the program is right for you and enroll as a full-time student!
Clarion Center for the Arts has been taking on seven to 12-year-old beginning dance students since they opened in 2013. And now, with their newly renovated facility at 15506 Route 322, they are equipped with the space and resources to help your child achieve their personal best through dance.
Why should you choose Clarion Center for the Arts? Take the words from some of the proud CCA family members as proof!
Do you have a child who is shy and needs more confidence?
Here’s what Tammy K. had to say…
“My granddaughter was painfully shy. She would hide in the corner at birthday parties. After starting at CCA, my super shy girl got up on stage in front of big audiences and shook her groove thing! She’s learned valuable confidence and social skills at CCA.”
Does your child need a place to burn some energy?
Here’s what Heidi M. has to say…
“For my daughter, life was pretty uneventful since she didn’t have many activities to be involved in at a young age. I chose CCA because they offer so much more than just dance for my child’s future. I look forward to watching her grow with CCA in years to come!”
Maybe your child already loves to dance!
Here’s what Tamera F. has to say…
“I can’t imagine a life without CCA feeding my girls’ dreams and helping them achieve what they have set their hearts on. We chose CCA because they take the time to get to know their dancers and encourage them to push themselves to do their best. I see a drive to succeed in my girls that I didn’t know existed!”
Clarion Center for the Arts has tons of dance opportunities for kids of all ages. So, whether you need a place for your youngest to burn off some steam, or you’re looking for a new activity for your pre-teen, their classes will take your kids on artistic adventures, strengthening mind, body, spirit, and emotions along the way!
Interested in their Two-Week Intro Program for Dance? Visit clarioncenterforthearts.com/get-started today!
Clarion Center for the Arts is not just a dance studio! They are a community of teachers, students, and families who are passionate about every aspect of the arts. When you join their tribe, you join a movement that wants to make the world a better place through Dance, Music, Theatre, and Circus.
Call, text, or email them today to get started with their two-week Intro Program:
– Call/Text: 814-319-5631
– Email: info@clarioncenterforthearts.com
– Web: https://www.clarioncenterforthearts.com/get-started
Clarion Center for the Arts is looking forward to working with your family soon!
