State Police Seeking Information on Trailer Stolen Near Emlenton

SCRUBGRASS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police are seeking information on the theft of a construction trailer that recently occurred in the Emlenton area.

According to Franklin-based State Police, around 4:27 p.m. on October 14, a known individual reported that a construction trailer belonging to their company was removed by an unknown individual(s) from a location on the Elmenton Clintonville Road in Scrubgrass Township, Venango County, sometime between October 9 and October 13.

Police have no information on the vehicle involved or which direction the individual(s) fled.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the PSP Franklin at 814-676-6596.

