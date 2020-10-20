Police Release Details of Tractor Trailer vs. Car Crash on Route 66

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police have released the details of a two-vehicle crash that occurred last Thursday morning on State Route 66.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

According to Clarion-based State Police, around 9:05 a.m. on October 15, a two-vehicle crash occurred on State Route 66 at its intersection with Waterson Road in Clarion Township.

Police say 24-year-old Mohamed Y. Mohamed Maideen, of Toledo, Ohio, was operating a 2019 Ford Fiesta, attempting to turn right from Waterson Road, when he entered State Route 66 in front of a 2016 Peterbilt truck operated by 71-year-old Jay C. Bonanni, of Volant, that was traveling north on State Route 66.

According to police, Bonanni attempted to stop and swerve away to avoid a collision but was unable to do so and his vehicle struck the front driver’s side of Mohamed Maideen’s vehicle, causing it to roll on its side.

Both drivers were using seat belts and no injuries were reported.

Mohamed Maideen’s vehicle sustained disabling damage and Bonanni’s vehicle sustained minor damage to the passenger side trailer tire.

Mohamed Maideen was cited for a traffic violation.

