Hoover, Scott Take Top Honors in 2020 Coaches 5K at Clarion County Park

CLARION CO., Pa. – Clarion Area’s Gavin Hoover and North Clarion’s Rachel Bauer took the top honors at the 2020 Coaches 5K held at Clarion County Park on Saturday, October 17.

The top three finishers in the boys race were Gavin Hoover (Clarion Area) in 18:01, Kaine McFarland (North Clarion) in 18:44, and Braden Rankin (Clarion-Limestone) in 18:58.

Also winning medals in the boys race was Aiden Thomas (4th – North Clarion), Kaegan Phillips (5th -Clarion Area), Payton Johnson (6th – Union), Jack Craig (7th – Clarion-Limestone), Doug Huffman (8th – Union), Aaron Lencer (9th – North Clarion), and Philip Bartley (10th – Clarion Area).

North Clarion’s Rachel Bauer won the girls race in 20:48. Finishing second and third respectively were Jenna Blauser of Moniteau in 22:03 and Brynn Siegel of North Clarion in 22:13.

Clarion’s Bella Scott took the 4th medal, while the rest of the female medal winners were from North Clarion: Nicole Fair (5th), Jordyn Hendrickson (6th), Kayla Aaron (7th), Emma Buckley (8th), Katie Bauer (9th), and Kaylee Castner (10th).

