A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Showers, mainly before 2pm. High near 59. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight – A slight chance of showers before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday – A chance of showers, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. South wind 7 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Light and variable wind.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Friday Night – A chance of showers after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 56.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

