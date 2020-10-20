UPDATE: Route 66 Reopens After Tractor Trailer vs. Passenger Vehicle Accident

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A tractor trailer versus passenger vehicle accident shut down a portion of Route 66 in Paint Township, Clarion County, on Tuesday evening.

According to Clarion County 9-1-1, the accident happened around 6:10 p.m. on State Route 66 near Zacherl Lane and involved a tractor trailer and a passenger vehicle.

The initial call indicated that a building was struck during the accident.

Clarion-based State Police, Shippenville-Elk Volunteer Fire Department, Shippenville Ambulance, and Clarion Hospital EMS responded to the scene.

At least one person was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

STAT MedEvac and LifeFlight were unavailable due to inclement weather.

Route 66 reopened around 10:00 p.m.

