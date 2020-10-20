Clara M. Bell, 87, Cooperstown, passed away peacefully to her eternal rewards in the early morning of Sunday, October 18, 2020.

Born September 6, 1933 in Canal Township, Clara was the daughter of the late William Yarnell and Ida Ellen Seely. On March 17, 1956, she married Richard Smith, who preceded her in death on January 31, 1981.

On July 11, 1981, she married Melvin L. Smith, who preceded her in death on September 13, 2001.

On May 6, 2005, she married Lester H. Bell, who preceded her in death on May 25, 2014.

Clara was employed at Franklin Area Schools for 26 years as a Teacher’s Aide and School Secretary. She retired June 30, 1999.

She enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She made many quilts for her family. She also enjoyed gardening and helping other people.

She was an active member of the Deckards United Methodist Church for many years. In later years, she faithfully attended the Franklin Wesleyan Methodist Church and the Evangelistic Tabernacle in Cooperstown.

Clara is survived by her immediate family, which consists of her three sons, Daniel E. Smith and his wife, Cindy OF Elkton, MD, Donald L. Smithof Erie, and David L. Smith and his wife, Susan of Erie; her stepchildren, Greg Bell and his wife, Amy of Polk, Rev. Jonathan Bell and his wife, Julie of Franklin, Beth and her husband, Kevin Survance of South Carolina.

She is also survived by her grandchildren, Chris Powels, Shawna, and Shane Smith of Maryland, Ashley Casella, Richard, and Alex Smith of Erie, Luke, Michael, and Aaron Smith of Erie; her 9 step-grandchildren; and by her 7 great-grandchildren.

Clara was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands; her brother, Glenn Yarnell; and by her two sisters, Helen Yarnell and Ruth Bell and her husband, Howard.

Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Funeral services for Clara will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 beginning at 1 p.m. at the Cooperstown Evangelistic Tabernacle, 216 N Main Street, Cooperstown, PA 16317, with Reverend Mark Fultz, pastor of the church, officiating.

A live stream of Clara’s funeral service will be broadcast on the church’s Facebook page, which can be found by searching “Evangelistic Tabernacle Ministries” on Facebook, beginning at 1 p.m. on Thursday, October 22, 2020. For those that wish to receive a notification when the services begin, it is recommended that intended watchers “Like” the Evangelistic Tabernacle Ministries’ Facebook page for any updates. Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc. will also be sharing it on their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/gardinierfuneralhome.

The funeral home will have social distancing protocols in place and strongly recommends those who are attending to wear masks. We respectfully ask if you feel sick or have other health conditions to stay home and watch the live stream.

Clara will be laid to rest in Peters Cemetery.

To send cards, online condolences, for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

