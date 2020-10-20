Details of Two-Vehicle Crash in Monroe Township Released

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police have released the details of a two-vehicle crash that occurred earlier this month on Exit 62 on-ramp of Interstate 80 in Monroe Township.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 10:30 a.m. on October 9, on the I-80 Exit 62 westbound on-ramp in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Police say 57-year-old John E. Bigley, of Clarion, was operating a 2016 Jeep Compass, traveling on the I-80 westbound exit 62 on-ramp when his vehicle was struck from behind by a 2013 Suzuki SX4 operated by 21-year-old Sarah P. Gulnac, of Erie.

Both drivers and Bigley’s passengers, identified as 45-year-old Donna K. Geiser, of Shippenville, and 76-year-old Fern Bidley, of Clarion, were all using seat belts.

No injuries were reported.

Gulnac was cited for following too closely.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Monday, October 19, 2020.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.