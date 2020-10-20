 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Details of Two-Vehicle Crash in Monroe Township Released

Tuesday, October 20, 2020 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

policeMONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police have released the details of a two-vehicle crash that occurred earlier this month on Exit 62 on-ramp of Interstate 80 in Monroe Township.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 10:30 a.m. on October 9, on the I-80 Exit 62 westbound on-ramp in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Police say 57-year-old John E. Bigley, of Clarion, was operating a 2016 Jeep Compass, traveling on the I-80 westbound exit 62 on-ramp when his vehicle was struck from behind by a 2013 Suzuki SX4 operated by 21-year-old Sarah P. Gulnac, of Erie.

Both drivers and Bigley’s passengers, identified as 45-year-old Donna K. Geiser, of Shippenville, and 76-year-old Fern Bidley, of Clarion, were all using seat belts.

No injuries were reported.

Gulnac was cited for following too closely.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Monday, October 19, 2020.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.