Gloria Joyce Strain Puleo, 83, of Reno, passed away after a period of declining health on October 18, 2020, at UMPC Northwest in Seneca.

Born November 13, 1936, in Franklin, she was a daughter of the late Louis and Nellie Fern Strain.

Gloria was a Cranberry High School graduate. She enjoyed playing the drums throughout her high school years.

On September 15, 1955, she married the late Frank P. Puleo. They shared 34 years of marriage together, before Frank preceded Gloria in death at the young age of 56, on March 30, 1990.

Mrs. Puleo was a member of St. Stephen Church, until her declining health made it unable to attend. Gloria loved spending time with her family going on vacations, and she also enjoyed bowling.

She is survived by two daughters, Kim Stallard and her husband Gary of Reno, and Marlene Baker and her husband Dave of Cochranton; five grandchildren, Emily, Andy, Shelly, Jamie, and Lindsey; and several great grandchildren. Also surviving is a brother Fred Strain and his wife Cathy of Buffalo, NY, a sister Marilyn DeLong and her husband Elton of Franklin, a sister-in-law Bonnie Strain of Oil City, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, and husband Frank, she is preceded in death by a brother Tom Strain, and a sister Carol Griffen and her husband Bill.

Friends and family will be received at the Morrison Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. A funeral service will immediately follow the visitation at 5 p.m. at the funeral home with Decon Tim Wren officiating. Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.

To leave the family a special message, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.