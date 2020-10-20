Jeffrey E. “Red” Kahle, 57, of Strattanville, passed away on October 19, 2020 at his residence.

He was born in Clarion on June 26, 1963 to the late Lawrence and Deloris Potter Kahle.

He worked many years at BiLo and Walmart in Clarion. He then went on to work maintenance for Strattanville Borough and Post Office.

Jeffrey is survived by his son David (Sheena) Kahle of Clarion; one brother, Allen Kahle of Pittsburgh; sister-in-law, Roxanne Kahle of Clarion; one niece, Amber Kishbaugh of Midland, TX; and one nephew, Nathan Kahle of Sligo, Ireland. Also survived by three grandchildren.

Jeffrey is preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Lawrence “Mike” Kahle.

Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Goble Funeral Home and Crematory, 330 Wood St. Clarion, Pa 16214 with Pastor Bruce Wilson officiating. A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. at the Funeral Home.

The funeral home will have social distancing protocols in place and strongly recommends those who are attending to wear masks. We respectfully ask if you feel sick or have other health conditions to stay home. Due to the new orders of Gov. Wolf, we will be limiting the number of people in the funeral home to 25 at a time.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.