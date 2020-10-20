John Robert Hindman, 73, of Clarion Township, passed away on October 20, 2020, in the Cardiac Care Unit of Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.

He was born on April 6, 1947, in Punxsutawney to the late John Andrew and Mildred Reichard Hindman.

As a boy, he attained Eagle Scout status and also was granted The Order of the Arrow.

He graduated from Clarion-Limestone High School and received an Associate Degree in Business Administration from DuBois Business School. On February 18, 1966, he married his soul mate, Sharon Goheen; they celebrated 54 years of marriage in 2020.

He built commercial buildings for Piney Meadows Construction and later became a self- employed custom carpenter. Many local homes contain custom kitchens and other rooms built by John.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon, his daughter, Celeste, and son-in-law, George Reese, and three granddaughters, Melissa, Julia and Rebecca Reese, of Sarver. He is also survived by a sister, Ginny Hindman Mellring, and her husband Chuck of Austin, and their two sons, Chuck (Kristen) and Chad (Jennifer) Mellring of Austin. In addition, he is survived by his mother-in-law, Dorian Goheen of Strattanville.

John was preceded in death by his parents and his father-in-law, Paul Goheen.

Funeral services for John will be private with interment to follow at Cedarview Memorial Park.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home & Crematory in Clarion.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

Friends and family may send online condolences, memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

