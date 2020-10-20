Leroy Harvey Ditty, 74, of New Bethlehem, died Sunday afternoon at the Clarion Hospital.

Born on August 12, 1946 in Huey, he was the son of the late Clifton W. and Morna Mae (Brown) Ditty.

Leroy worked for Matson Lumber and Ochs Lumber over the years. He enjoyed a cup of coffee and cigarettes especially while watching the birds and squirrels at his bird feeder. He was a New England Patriots fan, enjoyed NASCAR and the Intimidator, Dale Earnhardt, John Force, fishing and gardening.

He is survived by seven children, Kevin McLaughlin and his wife, Barbara, of Lexington, North Carolina, Neal McLaughlin and his wife, Jody, of Brookville, Timothy Potter and his wife, Trish, of Sligo, Lisa Cyphert and her fiancé, Douglas Warman, of Carnegie, Christina Custer of Monroe, North Carolina, Kristin Pell and her husband, Fred, of Parker, and Tiffany Lee Ditty and her fiance’, Kevin Burrows, of Parker, a brother, Randon Ditty and his wife, Sandra, of Hawthorn, two sisters, Nancy Andrews and her husband, Chester, of Callensburg and Maxine Andrews and her husband, Charles, of New Bethlehem, and a special friend, Margie Wagner Bowser, of New Bethlehem.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a daughter, Tiffany Sue Ditty.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn, with the funeral service following at 3 p.m. with Pastor Kevin McLaughlin officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made to the Alcorn Funeral Home, PO Box 244, Hawthorn, Pa. 16230, to help with funeral expenses.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

