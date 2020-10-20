Local Couple Accused of Biting Each Other During Argument

LIMESTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Assault charges have been filed against two local residents who are accused of biting one another during an argument.

Court documents indicate the Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 29-year-old Brandon James Brocious, of New Bethlehem, and 26-year-old Elynn Irene Sumser, of Mayport, on October 17.

According to a criminal complaint, around 8:59 p.m. on October 16, Clarion-based State Police received a report of a 9-1-1 hang-up call at a location on Cyphert Lane, in Limestone Township, Clarion County.

Police made contact with Elynn Sumser, who reported she had an argument with her paramour, Brandon Brocious, regarding an earlier incident which involved PSP Clarion. Sumser stated that Brocious had placed her in a hold and she bit him, in self-defense, on the inside of his right arm when he had it wrapped around her face. Sumser told police that Brocious then became angry, grabbed her, and bit her on the back, resulting in physical injury, according to the complaint.

It was discovered through investigation that the bite that Brocious received was on the rear of his left arm, the complaint indicates.

Brocious stated he was bitten by Sumser first and that the bite he gave her was retaliatory in nature, according to the complaint.

Brocious and Sumser were arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 1:30 a.m. on October 17.

Both individuals each face the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

They remain free on $5,000.00 each unsecured bail.

Preliminary hearings are scheduled for 10:15 a.m. on November 10 with Judge Miller presiding.

