Michael Barrett, 52, of Knox passed away on October 1, 2020 following an extended illness.

Born January 5, 1968, in Clarion, Michael was the son of George (Terry) and Karen Barrett.

Michael graduated from Keystone High School and worked for Colony Homes. He was a member of the Knox American Legion Post 720 and the Clarion County Rod and Gun Club.

Michael enjoyed spending time with his friends and family, dirt track and Nascar racing, hunting, fishing, riding off road vehicles and volunteering at Sportsman Speedway. He loved his two sons to the moon and back.

Michael is survived by his father Terry, two sons Levi Barrett of Knox and Jayce Barrett of Knox, a sister Susan Rhoads of Knox, a nephew Ethan Wedekind of Knox and three nieces Shannon Perry of Meadville, Shayla Rhoads of Knox and Holly Barrett of Pittsburgh.

Michael was preceded in death by his mother Karen, his brother Brad Barrett and his maternal and paternal grandparents.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

