Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Suzanne Kahle’s Tallerene

Save this recipe to enjoy a family favorite from Suzanne Kahle!

Ingredients

2 cups uncooked noodles

1 lb. hamburger ground steak



1 can tomato soup1 can whole kernel corn (undrained)1 cup sliced olives1 onion, chopped2 Tbsp. butter1 cup waterSprinkle of parmesan cheese

Directions

-Fry onions in butter until brown. Add the hamburger meat and cook until brown.

-Add tomato soup, water, and noodles into the pan with hamburger meat and onions. Stir and cook until the noodles are done.

-At this point, add the corn and olives. If you prefer, you can add salt and pepper to taste.

-Pour mixture into a buttered casserole dish and sprinkle with parmesan cheese.

-Bake for 45 minutes at 350 degrees.

Notes from Suzanne: I like to cook all the ingredients in my electric skillet and serve out of it on the table. We love this over mashed potatoes. It’s also great warmed over. You can add a little extra water or tomato juice if it gets too dry.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.