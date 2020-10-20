Local Man Launches ‘Addicted to Growth’ Life Coaching

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – After life coaching helped him through his own difficulties, a local man decided to bring that same success to others in our area.

Justin Snyder, North Clarion graduate and owner of “Addicted to Growth” Life Coaching, said that it all began while dealing with a long battle with mental health issues.

“I discovered a man named Tony Robbins through a man named Dean Graziosi. Tony Robbins is like the most influential, successful life coach of all time,” Snyder told exploreClarion.com.

“Once I discovered him and kind of learned a little bit about life coaching, it just made sense. It clicked.”

Snyder learned about Robbins, Graziosi, and other big-name life coaches, their teachings, and how those teachings can help people.

“They really just helped me totally master my mental health issues. So, I felt like becoming a life coach just made sense for me because I wanted to help people live their best lives and help people realize their full potential and get rid of the limiting beliefs and thrive.”

Through participation in online trainings and other programs, Snyder soon earned several certifications in the field of life coaching.

“At its very core, a basic definition of life coaching is: I help people determine where they are in their life, where they want to be, why they want to be there, and how to get them there, and then we get them there,” Snyder explained.

He noted it starts out with a lot of questions, but it is not therapy.

“I am not a therapist. I am not a counselor. It’s really a self-empowerment process.”

It is all about giving people the tools they need to move forward, according to Snyder.

“I give my clients the tools to take control of their life and get them on the right path toward the success they want, and that’s in any manner.”

Snyder is currently a general life coach and isn’t focusing on a specific niche. However, he noted he does specialize, to some degree, in confidence coaching, health and wellness coaching, and personal life coaching. His focus on confidence coaching, in particular, relates back to his own experiences.

“I struggled with a lack of self-confidence and lack of self-esteem, absolutely hating myself for years and years. I know what it’s like to just feel worthless. To be able to facilitate people being able to realize their worth and to get them to the point where they fall in love with themselves is just…I’m so passionate about it. I get chills talking about it. It makes me feel alive, and I’m very excited to do it.”

His passion is what led him to create and launch “Addicted to Growth” Life Coaching on October 1.

“It’s been a very smooth launch thankfully. I’m ready for clients now.”

Snyder credits the inspiration for the name of his business back to Robbins, who often talks about sustaining happiness through continuous growth and selfless giving.

“I kind of took that very seriously, so life coaching for me is a way that I can continually grow.”

While he doesn’t currently have an office location, Snyder said he will be meeting clients in agreed-upon locations in the local area. However, those locations will not include residences.

“I don’t go to clients’ homes and I don’t bring any to my home.”

He is looking for an official location to set up but says that’s a little way in the future.

“I’m kind of taking it one step at a time. Eventually, I will have a location once I gain a little momentum.”

At the moment, he said his focus is on getting the word out about the business and what it offers, which he has been doing through fliers and brochures around the area, as well as online, with a website designed by Clarion Media and Design.

“They killed it. They absolutely knocked it out of the park. I’m so happy with my website.”

He noted that Clarion Media and Design are also helping him with online marketing, from his Facebook page to all of the other aspects of spreading the word about the business.

“My Facebook page has almost 270 likes already, which I was pretty proud of. I didn’t expect it to get that many so fast, so things are going well.”

A positive outlook is both a part of what he has learned himself and what he hopes to share with others, Snyder said.

“The only thing holding someone back is themselves. There are obviously some other factors in some situations, but it’s all about mindset, really. Once I totally flipped my mindset from ‘oh, I’m helpless, I’m going to be sick forever’ to ‘I can do anything, there’s nothing that’s going to stop me, there’s nothing that’s going to get in my way,’ that’s when my life changed, and that’s what I want to help other people see. I want to help facilitate that.

“I just want to help people live their best lives.”

