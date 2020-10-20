 

Pa. Dept. of Health: Five New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Clarion County, 1,557 New Cases Reported Statewide

Tuesday, October 20, 2020 @ 12:10 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

COVID-19 Update_TwitterHARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., October 20, that there were 1,557 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 184,872.

Allegheny is reporting an increase of 106 cases, Delaware is reporting an increase of 109 cases, and Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 158 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between October 13 and October 19 is 228,245 with 10,011 positive cases. There were 28,978 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., October 19.

There are 8,533 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 33 new deaths reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 2,155,639 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 1,855 cases who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 648 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, October 20, 79% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

10/20/20 – 1,557
10/19/20 – 1,103
10/18/20 – 1,269
10/17/20 – 1,857
10/16/20 – 1,566
10/15/20 – 1,598
10/14/20 – 1,276

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths
Armstrong  574 13 587 19
Butler  1418 20 1438 27
Clarion 181 5 186 3
Clearfield  393 7 400 7
Crawford  392 7 399 3
Elk 111 5 116 2
Forest  18 0 18 1
Indiana  954 12 966 14
Jefferson  144 4 148 3
McKean  99 2 101 2
Mercer  894 22 916 25
Venango  173 6 179 1
Warren  59 0 59 1

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives
Adams 1030 17863
Allegheny 14277 197249
Armstrong 587 8163
Beaver 2162 23120
Bedford 342 5175
Berks 8458 59155
Blair 1058 20108
Bradford 502 9534
Bucks 9671 110517
Butler 1438 25669
Cambria 913 26534
Cameron 8 507
Carbon 548 10576
Centre 3744 34085
Chester 7663 95017
Clarion 186 3782
Clearfield 400 8956
Clinton 242 4832
Columbia 1027 9269
Crawford 399 9620
Cumberland 2349 35813
Dauphin 4448 51201
Delaware 12716 124199
Elk 116 2838
Erie 1899 32008
Fayette 936 17835
Forest 18 880
Franklin 2020 24006
Fulton 64 1492
Greene 216 4942
Huntingdon 725 7377
Indiana 966 10639
Jefferson 148 3916
Juniata 213 2743
Lackawanna 3356 36117
Lancaster 9023 90851
Lawrence 741 8762
Lebanon 2645 22923
Lehigh 6166 67701
Luzerne 4781 4781
Lycoming 891 15313
McKean 101 4954
Mercer 916 13405
Mifflin 324 7644
Monroe 1940 25472
Montgomery 13228 167008
Montour 277 8217
Northampton 5088 62058
Northumberland 1351 13213
Perry 329 4872
Philadelphia 36034 314987
Pike 613 7470
Potter 42 1300
Schuylkill 1656 22391
Snyder 452 4394
Somerset 331 11835
Sullivan 16 740
Susquehanna 377 5235
Tioga 155 4161
Union 646 15817
Venango 179 5448
Warren 59 3896
Washington 1699 28418
Wayne 281 7266
Westmoreland 3614 48839
Wyoming 101 3201
York 5971 69953

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

  • Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;
  • Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;
  • Nearly 5% are ages 13-18;
  • Nearly 14% are ages 19-24;
  • Nearly 36% are ages 25-49;
  • Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and
  • Approximately 21% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+.

The following regions have seen significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in October:

  • SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 13 percent of cases so far in October;
  • SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 16 percent of cases so far in October;
  • NE – 6 percent of cases in April to approximately 19 percent of cases so far in October;
  • NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 20 percent of cases so far in October;
  • NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 32 percent of cases so far in October; and
  • SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 10 percent of cases so far in October.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 24,735 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,403 cases among employees, for a total of 30,138 at 1,028 distinct facilities in 62 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,614 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 11,739 of the total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

