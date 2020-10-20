Pa. Dept. of Health: Five New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Clarion County, 1,557 New Cases Reported Statewide

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., October 20, that there were 1,557 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 184,872.

Allegheny is reporting an increase of 106 cases, Delaware is reporting an increase of 109 cases, and Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 158 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between October 13 and October 19 is 228,245 with 10,011 positive cases. There were 28,978 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., October 19.

There are 8,533 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 33 new deaths reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 2,155,639 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 1,855 cases who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 648 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, October 20, 79% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

10/20/20 – 1,557

10/19/20 – 1,103

10/18/20 – 1,269

10/17/20 – 1,857

10/16/20 – 1,566

10/15/20 – 1,598

10/14/20 – 1,276



LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 574 13 587 19 Butler 1418 20 1438 27 Clarion 181 5 186 3 Clearfield 393 7 400 7 Crawford 392 7 399 3 Elk 111 5 116 2 Forest 18 0 18 1 Indiana 954 12 966 14 Jefferson 144 4 148 3 McKean 99 2 101 2 Mercer 894 22 916 25 Venango 173 6 179 1 Warren 59 0 59 1

County Case Counts to Date