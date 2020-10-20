Rainey’s Three Touchdown Night Earns Week Six All-American Player of the Week Honors

FOXBURG, Pa. – Few players in District 9 are capable of influencing the game on offense, defense, and special teams, but making plays on all sides of the football is a typical night’s work for Union/A-C Valley’s Caden Rainey.

(Photo captured by Jared Bakaysa)

Rainey took his play to the next level in the Falcon Knights’ week six contest against Brockway, scoring an offensive, defensive, and special teams touchdown in the 40-7 victory. Rainey’s top performance earns him D9Sports.com All American Awards & Engraving Player of the Week honors for week six.

In week six, Rainey snagged a season-high seven catches for 81 yards, also scoring his second receiving touchdown of the year. Rainey is Union/A-C Valley’s top receiver, hauling in 22 catches for 282 yards so far this season.

Rainey tuned in his best performance of the night on the defensive side of the ball, intercepting three passes, including one interception return for a touchdown. Rainey now has four interceptions in 2020, and is one of the leaders of a Falcon Knights’ team who has forced 16 turnovers in six games.

Rainey’s speed and athleticism make him a threat as a returner, and he returned a punt for a touchdown in the week six win. Rainey averages over 20 yards per punt return, making him one of the district’s biggest special teams threats.

