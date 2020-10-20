Secretary of State Reminds Pennsylvanians to Make a Plan to Vote

Apply today – don’t wait! – and cast your ballot as soon as you receive it. Mail-in and absentee ballots must be returned to your county election office by 8 p.m. on election day, November 3. Drop it off in person if you can or ballots returned via mail must be postmarked by November 3 and received by your county election office by 5 p.m. Friday, November 6.

Voters planning to vote early in-person or by mail or absentee ballot must make sure that they enclose their ballot first in the white inner secrecy envelope and seal it, then insert the inner envelope into the outer pre-printed return envelope and sign and complete the voter’s declaration on the outer envelope. Voters must complete these two steps for their ballot to be counted.

Under Pennsylvania law, voters may only return their own ballots. The only exceptions to this are for voters with a disability who have designated someone in writing to deliver their ballot, or for voters who are hospitalized or need an emergency absentee ballot.

Voters who apply for and receive a mail ballot and then decide they want to vote at the polls must bring their entire unvoted mail ballot packet with them to be voided, including both envelopes.

If a voter applies for a mail ballot but does not return it and no longer has the mail ballot and envelopes, they may vote by provisional ballot at the polls on election day. Their county board of elections will then verify that they didn’t vote by mail before counting their provisional ballot.

Voters who plan to vote in person at their polling place on election day should wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines. The Department of State is supplying counties with masks, face shields, hand sanitizer, floor marking tape, and other supplies for polling places so Pennsylvanians can safely exercise their right to vote during the COVID-19 emergency.

For more information on voting and elections in Pennsylvania, call the Department of State’s toll-free hotline at 1-877-VOTESPA (1-877-868-3772) or visit votesPA.com.

