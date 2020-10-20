 

SPONSORED: Cooper Tires Fall Rebate Continues at Kerle Tire Company!

Tuesday, October 20, 2020 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Cooper Tires fall rebate continues at Kerle Tire Company!

Lines and payouts:

· $70 prepaid card: Cooper Discoverer AT3 family and Cooper Discoverer EnduraMax

· $50 prepaid card: Cooper Discoverer Snow Claw, Cooper Discoverer True North, and Cooper Evolution Winter

Fall Cooper Consumer Rewards Program runs until November 9, 2020.

QUALIFYING TIRES:

Enduramax

Cooper Discoverer Enduramax

Cooper AT3 XLT (3)

Cooper AT3 XLT (3)

SnowClaw

Cooper Discoverer SnowClaw

Cooper Discoverer True North (1)

Cooper Discoverer True North (1)

Cooper Evolution Winter (1)

Cooper Evolution Winter (1)

Visit Kerle Tire Company’s website here or call 814-226-6657 for more information on this deal and other offers.

Kerle Tire Company is located at 1283 Mays Road, Clarion, Pa.

Kerle Tire Company: your one-stop, on-the-spot tire headquarters for a complete line of quality tires!

Kerle Tire Company new

1893554874561424965_1D4A1140

-2820050667462793406_1D4A1138

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

