 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: Receive Awesome Breast Cancer Awareness Month Deals at Clarion Ford

Tuesday, October 20, 2020 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

clarion ford buildingClarion Ford salutes the warriors in pink during Breast Cancer Awareness month by offering unbeatable deals.

clarion ford fusion

Get a $6,500 factory rebate a new 2020 Ford EcoSport.

clarion ford ecosport

How about 0% for 60 months on a new 2020 Ford Escape? You can also get an additional $2,500 rebate when you trade in a 1995 or newer vehicle.

clarion ford escape

Receive a $3,000 factory rebate or 0% financing for 60 months on new 2020 Ford Fusions.

They are following all of the required safety protocols to ensure a safe and friendly shopping environment for all of their current and new customers.

Visit them on Main Street in Clarion for normal business hours and friendly smiles or at the all new www.clarionauto.com.

Remember, “Nobody Beats Us!”

Clarion Ford 970x90


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.