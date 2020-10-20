SPONSORED: Receive Awesome Breast Cancer Awareness Month Deals at Clarion Ford
Tuesday, October 20, 2020 @ 12:10 AM
Clarion Ford salutes the warriors in pink during Breast Cancer Awareness month by offering unbeatable deals.
Get a $6,500 factory rebate a new 2020 Ford EcoSport.
How about 0% for 60 months on a new 2020 Ford Escape? You can also get an additional $2,500 rebate when you trade in a 1995 or newer vehicle.
Receive a $3,000 factory rebate or 0% financing for 60 months on new 2020 Ford Fusions.
They are following all of the required safety protocols to ensure a safe and friendly shopping environment for all of their current and new customers.
Visit them on Main Street in Clarion for normal business hours and friendly smiles or at the all new www.clarionauto.com.
Remember, “Nobody Beats Us!”
