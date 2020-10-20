State Police Calls: Criminal Mischief Incidents, Public Drunkenness, DUI

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Criminal Mischief in Clarion Township

Around 8:00 a.m. on October 13, Clarion-based State Police responded to a location on U.S. 322 in Clarion Township to investigate a report of criminal mischief involving a known 62-year-old male victim from Corsica.

Police say an investigation was conducted, but no further details are available.

Clarion-based State Police are investigating an incident of criminal mischief that occurred around 12:55 a.m. on October 16 at a location on South 5th Avenue in Clarion Township.

The incident involved an estimated $200.00 in damage to a window belonging to a known 34-year-old Clarion woman.

According to police, a known 26-year-old Brookville man was arrested in relation to the incident. The man’s name was not released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Public Drunkenness in Green Township

Around 3:45 p.m. on October 16, Marienville-based State Police were dispatched to the Seldom Inn in Tionesta. Forest County, for a report of an intoxicated man.

Police say the man, identified as 73-year-old Robert Klingensmith, of Tionesta, was subsequently transported by Clarion Hospital Ambulance to Clarion Hospital for a medical evaluation.

According to police, charges of public intoxication and disorderly conduct are pending through District Court 37-4-93.

DUI in Jenks Township

Around 2:13 p.m. on October 18, Marienville-based State Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on State Route 66, in Jenks Township, Forest County, for a traffic violation.

Police say upon further investigation, the driver was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The driver was immediately transported to Penn Highlands Brookville for a legal blood draw.

According to police, a passenger in the vehicle was also found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.

The individuals involved were identified as a 19-year-old Wexford man and a 22-year-old Pittsburgh man.

Charges are pending.

