William J. “Bill” Stivanson, 80, of Seneca, died Sunday morning, October 18, 2020 at Oakwood Heights in Oil City.

He was born in Oil City on August 24, 1940 to the late William T. and M. Margaret (Shaderline) Stivanson.

Bill was a 1958 graduate of Cranberry High School. He then enlisted in the U.S. Army and served from 1963 through 1965, stationed at Fort Sill, Oklahoma.

Mr. Stivanson began working alongside his father with Stivanson Plumbing & Heating. He later worked for Eckert Plumbing & Heating, and retired from the Foreman Group of Zelienople as a master plumber.

Bill was a lifetime member of the Fire Police with Seneca Volunteer Fire Department, and served as captain. He also volunteered with the Cranberry Area Food Pantry. Bill served for 10 years on the Cranberry Area School Board of Directors; and was a member of Cranberry Township’s Parks and Recreation Board. He was very active with Boy Scout Troop 111 with his son, Mike.

He was a member of Seneca United Methodist Church, where he taught Sunday school, served as Sunday school superintendent, and was a member of administrative council.

Bill enjoyed playing golf, watching sports and western movies, and most importantly, cherished time spent with his family.

He was married in the Cranberry United Methodist Church on July 15, 1961 to the former Gerry L. (Weaver), and she survives.

Also surviving is a son, Mike Stivanson and his wife Wendy and their children Austin and Alliana of Lucinda; a daughter, Kim Whitehill and her husband Eric of Oil City and their son, Ben Whitehill of Seneca, who had a very special relationship with his grandpa.

Bill is also survived by his sister, Judy Shreffler and her husband Tom of Venus; a brother, Andrew Stivanson and his wife Marcia of South Carolina; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Bill and Margaret Stivanson, he was preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Morrision and her husband David.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, October 21, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca, Cranberry Township. Additional visitation will be held Thursday, October 22, from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. in Seneca United Methodist Church, 196 East State Road in Seneca. A funeral service will follow in the church at 11 a.m. with Rev. ZayZay Kpadeh and Rev. Robert Wilson, officiating. The V.E.T.S. Honor Guard will accord full military honors following the funeral service at church. Private interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens in Cranberry.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Seneca Vol. Fire Dept., P.O. Box 272, Seneca PA 16346; Oakwood Heights, 10 Vo-Tech Drive, Oil City PA 16301; or to Seneca United Methodist Church, 196 East State Rd., Seneca PA 16346.

To express online condolences to Bill’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

