James F. “Jim” Aiken

Wednesday, October 21, 2020 @ 06:10 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

IMG_20201020_180855262James F. “Jim” Aiken, 72, of Corsica, died at his home, Monday, October 19, 2020.

Born November 5, 1947 in Brookville, he was the son of Arthur and Hazel Kunselman Aiken. They precede him in death.

Jim attended Clarion-Limestone School and served in the U.S. Army. He retired from Reed Milling in 2010 after 30 years as a truck driver. Known as a very kind man, he enjoyed his cats and dogs, wood working and caring for his lawn.

His survivors include his long time companion, Amanda Foringer; a son, Ian (Maddison) Forringer, of Darcy, PA; four daughters, Katie ( Matthew) Fiscus, of Corsica, Jessica (Timothy) Runyan, of Dubois, Casey (Mando) Lopez, of Brookville and Lyndsey (Tommy Snyder) Foringer, of Knoxdale; two sisters, Janet Brocious and Blanche Clinger, both of Corsica; and seven grandchildren, Jake, Miss B., Chase, Teegan, Little Jim, Mr. P. and Hunter.

Those preceding him in death in addition to his parents are two sisters, Charolette Aiken and Bernice Rossey.

There will be no public services as per Jim’s wishes.

Family and friends may leave online condolences, light a candle or obtain additional information at www.furlongfuneralhome.com.


