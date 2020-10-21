A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A chance of showers, mainly after 1pm. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight – A chance of showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 55. South wind 3 to 7 mph.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. South wind 6 to 10 mph.

Friday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday – A chance of showers before 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Sunday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

