 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

APSCUF Awards Scholarships to Six Clarion University Students

Wednesday, October 21, 2020 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

APSCUF-AwardsCLARION, Pa. – Six Clarion University students have been awarded the Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties Fall 2020 Scholarship. Each has received a $500.00 scholarship to use toward expenses for the fall semester.

(Top: left to right – Greyson Knepp, Emily Baker, and Samantha Rogers. Bottom: left to right – Rhiannon Mack, Jenna Joseph, and Kimberly Westover.)

Recipients and the categories in which they were awarded are:

– Greyson Knepp, Summerville, an integrative studies major with a focus on arts and entertainment

management – APSCUF child category;

– Emily Baker, Strattanville, a speech language pathology major with a minor in psychology – graduate
student category;

– Samantha Rodgers, Clarion, an accounting major – senior student category;

– Rhiannon Mack, Hermitage, a management and human resource management major with a minor in
data analytics – junior student category;

– Jenna Joseph, Pittsburgh, a biology major with a concentration in pre-med – freshman/sophomore
student category;

– Kimberly Westover, New Bethlehem, a molecular biology major – at-large category.

Criteria are: minimum QPA of 3.2; participation and leadership in campus and community service
organizations; and submission of a one-page narrative outlining goals and objectives for the future.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.