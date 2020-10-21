APSCUF Awards Scholarships to Six Clarion University Students

CLARION, Pa. – Six Clarion University students have been awarded the Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties Fall 2020 Scholarship. Each has received a $500.00 scholarship to use toward expenses for the fall semester.

(Top: left to right – Greyson Knepp, Emily Baker, and Samantha Rogers. Bottom: left to right – Rhiannon Mack, Jenna Joseph, and Kimberly Westover.)

Recipients and the categories in which they were awarded are:

– Greyson Knepp, Summerville, an integrative studies major with a focus on arts and entertainment



management – APSCUF child category;

– Emily Baker, Strattanville, a speech language pathology major with a minor in psychology – graduate

student category;

– Samantha Rodgers, Clarion, an accounting major – senior student category;

– Rhiannon Mack, Hermitage, a management and human resource management major with a minor in

data analytics – junior student category;

– Jenna Joseph, Pittsburgh, a biology major with a concentration in pre-med – freshman/sophomore

student category;

– Kimberly Westover, New Bethlehem, a molecular biology major – at-large category.

Criteria are: minimum QPA of 3.2; participation and leadership in campus and community service

organizations; and submission of a one-page narrative outlining goals and objectives for the future.

