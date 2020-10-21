Bernie & Shelby Schwab Celebrate 25 Years of Marriage

Bernie and Shelby Schwab, of Rimersburg, are celebrating 25 years of wedded bliss.

The couple was married on October 21, 1995, at the United Methodist Church of Sligo, Pa.

The couple made their home in Rimersburg and have happily remained there ever since.

They are proud parents of Britany Nicole, Jasmine Renee, and Tawney Alleyah and proud grandparents of Liam, Lilliauna, Layden, Livian, and Aspen, due March 2, 2021.

Mr. & Mrs. Schwab own and operate Schwab Mfg. & Environmental Supply and appreciate all of their family and friends’ support.

The couple will be taking their first honeymoon to Clearwater, Florida, to commemorate this joyous occasion.

Anniversary announcements are a free service brought to you by Laurel Eye Clinic.

To submit an anniversary announcement, email news@exploreClarion.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.