Clarion County: Election, Election, Election

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – During Tuesday morning’s Clarion County Commissioner’s work session, it was very clear that the November 3 general election is very much on their mind.

(Voting employees review records for the coming election. Pictured are Cejae Wyman, Lorrains Schoepke, Thomas Cauliffe, Commissioner Wayne Brosius, and Stephanie Renninger.)

“We have seen in an increase in the number of people coming into the election office for various things like changing registrations, checking in on ballots, voting in person,” said Commissioner Wayne Brosius.

Presidential elections usually attract more voters, and in the heightened interest of the 2020 vote for president, commissioners are busy preparing for November 3.

According to Commissioner Ed Heasley, the election office has sent out 4,700 mail-in ballots. The increase in ballots will put demands on the system.

Anticipating the demands, commissioners hired six part-time workers using state funding to prepare for the election.

November 3 is the first time mail-in ballots will be allowed, and a heavy return is anticipated.

In past years, absentee ballots were allowed. According to Brosius, the only difference between absentee and mail-in ballots is that the voter had to provide a reason for being absent on election day.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Monday denying an objection by the Pennsylvania Republican Party that mail-in votes would be counted three days after the election. The Supreme Court decision allowed officials to proceed with plans for counting the mail-in ballots.

Clarion County voters this year will use paper ballots for the election. The paper ballots are then scanned into the computer system and tabulated from the paper ballots.

Mail-in voters will have the same paper ballots and return them in a separate security envelope to the Clarion County election office.

It’s a very simple one-page ballot this year.

“It comes in an envelope with two envelopes, and then you get the mail-in ballot and need to fill it out,” said Tharan. “And, then you seal it into the one and seal it in the envelope, sign it with your signature, and then send it back in a privacy envelope.”

While the mail-in vote system is designed to allow any qualified citizen to vote easily, officials still expect a large in-person turnout on election day. Some are estimating that 60 percent of the ballots will be made in person.

Waiting three extra days for mail-in ballots is expected to delay an official ballot count for Clarion County until the following week. However, Commissioner Tharan thought the county might have an unofficial count the night of the election and some insight into how many mail-in ballots were sent out, how many were being returned, and how many were not sent returned.

“We should be able to have a general picture of the election and offer some insight into the number of write-in votes still out there,” said Tharan.

Holding a fair election is one of the major responsibilities of the Clarion County Commissioners. The election process is dictated by state law.

Asked if there was any special security arranged for the November 3 election, Commissioner Brosius said no more than usual. The sheriff is normally in the room when votes are counted.

“If we needed any more security than that, we would contact the state police,” said Brosius.

The Clarion County Bureau of Elections and County Commissioners recently approved changing two voting precincts in Clarion County, but all other precincts remain the same. Changes include locating Ashland Township Hall l to the Grace Evangelical Congregational Church located at 2561 Grace Church Road in Knox and locating the Paint Township Hall location to Cornerstone Church 3655 E. End Road in Shippenville.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.